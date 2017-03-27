Northern B.C. First Nations complete construction training in South Surrey

Members from three northern B.C. indigenous communities celebrated the conclusion of a LiUNA Local 1611 construction worker training program in South Surrey on Monday. The class of 13 - made of men from Burns Lake Band , Kitselas First Nation , and Wet'suwet'en First Nation and one non-Aboriginal woman - were joined for lunch by representatives from the students' First Nations communities.

