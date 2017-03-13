North Vancouver shooting sends one ma...

North Vancouver shooting sends one man to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 900 CHML AM

Mounties say the 800 block of East 12th St. is cordoned off after a man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. Police incident at 800 block East 12th Street NVan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist graffiti drawn on family's car 16 hr RDL 2
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 20 hr Elvis 10
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Sun albeahorsespetootie 14
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Mar 8 Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Mar 8 Curiosity 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC