North Vancouver mayor wants a public transit tunnel to Vancouver

It's time to look at a fixed-link public transit option to connect Vancouver to the North Shore, says North Vancouver Mayor Darrell Mussatto. "The North Shore is under grid lock everyday and we're going to need alternative connections," said Mussatto.

