Nanaimo city council investigation prompts appointment of special prosecutor
A special prosecutor has been appointed to help police in British Columbia investigate a Nanaimo city councillor who the province's Criminal Justice Branch says was arrested for an alleged criminal offence. The branch says in a statement the RCMP asked for assistance from special prosecutor Mark Jette, who was appointed in mid-December to help with an investigation into a separate complaint made earlier involving Nanaimo council.
