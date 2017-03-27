Nanaimo city council investigation pr...

Nanaimo city council investigation prompts appointment of special prosecutor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

A special prosecutor has been appointed to help police in British Columbia investigate a Nanaimo city councillor who the province's Criminal Justice Branch says was arrested for an alleged criminal offence. The branch says in a statement the RCMP asked for assistance from special prosecutor Mark Jette, who was appointed in mid-December to help with an investigation into a separate complaint made earlier involving Nanaimo council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The MOMent Has Arrived: Announcing the Winners ... 16 hr is Family-court W... 1
News City to look at taxing vacant homes to cool off... Fri GTA 2
News Petition seeks support for gondola on Mount Benson Thu John 1
News Accused stabber in court (Nov '07) Thu Private 8
News Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge... Mar 28 Winnipeg Knife Fi... 1
News Pitching a new bridge Mar 27 John B 1
News 4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C. Mar 26 Venables 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,971 • Total comments across all topics: 279,973,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC