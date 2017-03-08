MyHealthPortal coming to South Okanagan communities
A new tool that gives patients access to their personal health information online will be offered to South Okanagan area patients this month. Already, 8,000 patients signed up to MyHealthPortal, allowing 24-hour access to their health information via their smart phone, tablet or computer through a secure portal from the Interior Health website.
