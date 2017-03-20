More highway snowfall warnings as wee...

More highway snowfall warnings as weekend approaches

9 hrs ago

The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass are both expected to see around 20 to 30 cm of fresh snow. "An approaching weather system will spread snow along the highway passes of the southwest interior of BC today," reads the report from the national weather agency.

British Columbia

