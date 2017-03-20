More highway snowfall warnings as weekend approaches
The Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass are both expected to see around 20 to 30 cm of fresh snow. "An approaching weather system will spread snow along the highway passes of the southwest interior of BC today," reads the report from the national weather agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vernon Morning Star.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Whoregan: who?
|4 hr
|RDL
|1
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|11 hr
|BackStreets
|16
|How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facil...
|20 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs...
|Thu
|Piko
|2
|Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge
|Wed
|Mustard Gas used ...
|1
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|Feb 28
|cannot trust em a...
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC