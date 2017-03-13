Missing Sooke man confirmed dead, had links to Hells Angels
A Sooke man who had ties to the Nanaimo chapter of the Hells Angels biker gang is dead, according to the man's family. Michael Gregory Widner, 39, was last seen March 8 in Sooke and reported missing the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sooke News MIrror.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|chugs are still pos
|12
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Mon
|RDL
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 12
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC