Minister says ride-hailing service Ub...

Minister says ride-hailing service Uber will operate in B.C. by end of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

An Uber driver sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco, Wednesday, July 15, 2015. British Columbia will allow ride-sharing services like Uber to operate in the province by the end of this year, while introducing initiatives that it says will help the taxi industry modernize and remain competitive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... 7 hr where will it end 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate 19 hr Hannibal Lector 13
News Canadian border guard, two others charged with ... (Dec '14) Mar 5 Canuck stay home 2
News One man dead after double shooting Friday night... Mar 5 Canuck stay home 2
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... Mar 5 Bldg admirer 18
News Fugitive caught in Kelowna (Feb '08) Mar 4 MAR 20
News Fort St. John RCMP seek public's help after tee... (Nov '13) Mar 4 SafeDriverFSJ 3
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC