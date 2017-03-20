Manitoba MLA wants to start Silver Al...

Manitoba MLA wants to start Silver Alert system for elderly, vulnerable

A member of the Manitoba legislature plans to table a private member's bill to create a Silver Alert system in the province to aid in locating vulnerable people. Brandon East MLA Len Isleifson put forward a notice of motion indicating he will call for a change to the Missing Persons Act.

British Columbia

