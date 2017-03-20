Manitoba MLA wants to start Silver Alert system for elderly, vulnerable
A member of the Manitoba legislature plans to table a private member's bill to create a Silver Alert system in the province to aid in locating vulnerable people. Brandon East MLA Len Isleifson put forward a notice of motion indicating he will call for a change to the Missing Persons Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|5 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|11
|B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs...
|6 hr
|Piko
|2
|Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge
|21 hr
|Mustard Gas used ...
|1
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|Tue
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 26
|Dark Whatever
|12
|Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC