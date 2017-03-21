Man who sought refuge in B.C. church continues fight to clear his name

An El Salvadoran man who spent two years in a British Columbia church to avoid deportation on alleged terrorism links will continue his fight to clear his name on Thursday at the Federal Court of Appeal. Jose Figueroa, who is studying law at the University of Victoria, says he is appealing a decision from last March that dismissed his request for a certificate from the foreign affairs minister stating he is not on a terrorist list.

