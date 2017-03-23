Man shot in Delta, another stabbed in Surrey in separate attacks
Two men were injured in separate attacks early Sunday. A man was stabbed in Surrey, B.C. and another man was shot in Delta, B.C. A 35-year-old man is in stable condition in hospital after he was shot in Delta, B.C. early Sunday, police say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|19 hr
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|19 hr
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|19 hr
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Mar 22
|RDL
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC