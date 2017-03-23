Man rescued from Sooke potholes

Man rescued from Sooke potholes

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Goldstream Gazette

A 57-year-old man was rescued from the Sooke Potholes on Sunday afternoon after his kayak capsized into the water. The man was trying to put on his life jacket near the shoreline of the Sooke River when the craft tilted sideways, said Sooke Fire Rescue Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldstream Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C. Sun Venables 1
News VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty Sun Charles 1
News Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof... Sun Venables or Ashcroft 1
News Battle with Creep Catchers Mar 24 Concerned Citizen 1
News Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin... Mar 23 Pastor Don Juan M... 3
News Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud... Mar 23 keep peeps in fea... 1
News Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU Mar 22 RDL 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC