Man rescued from Sooke potholes
A 57-year-old man was rescued from the Sooke Potholes on Sunday afternoon after his kayak capsized into the water. The man was trying to put on his life jacket near the shoreline of the Sooke River when the craft tilted sideways, said Sooke Fire Rescue Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldstream Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Sun
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Sun
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Sun
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Mar 22
|RDL
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC