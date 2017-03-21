Man charged in 5-year-old sex assault case in Surrey
A 46-year-old Surrey man has been charged in connection with a five-year-old sexual assault case RCMP describe as random and violent. Police say a woman was walking near 133 Street and 68 Avenue in the Newton area of Surrey on the evening of June 2, 2012, when she was attacked by a man.
