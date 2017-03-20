Man arrested in connection with villa...

Man arrested in connection with village bottle attack

Before 1 a.m. on March 10, police were tipped off to an alleged assault in the 4100 block of Golfers Approach. Whistler RCMP said the investigation revealed "that a male got upset and lunged at another male, hitting him on the head with a beer bottle," according to a release.

