Lone B.C. snowmobiler saved from avalanche near Terrace

11 hrs ago Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

A snowmobiler from northwestern British Columbia owes his life to the quick action of five rescuers after he was caught in an avalanche north of Terrace. Terrace Search and Rescue spokesman Dave Jephson says two groups of snowmobilers were in the Rosswood area on Sunday when the sledder passed them.

