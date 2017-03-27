Lone B.C. snowmobiler saved from avalanche near Terrace
A snowmobiler from northwestern British Columbia owes his life to the quick action of five rescuers after he was caught in an avalanche north of Terrace. Terrace Search and Rescue spokesman Dave Jephson says two groups of snowmobilers were in the Rosswood area on Sunday when the sledder passed them.
