Liberals open Maple Ridge campaign office, Green party goes for a skate
The campaigns to decide who becomes the representatives in the next B.C. legislature are underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. Green party candidate in Maple Ridge-Mission, Peter Tam, was first to open his campaign office on Lougheed Highway and 228th Street, a week ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|No Joking Here
|22
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|Sat
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Sat
|Capn
|1
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
|Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in ...
|Mar 16
|Bobb
|1
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Mar 13
|RDL
|2
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 12
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC