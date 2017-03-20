Liberals, New Democrats duke it out i...

Liberals, New Democrats duke it out in Maple Ridge over roads and buses

NDP leader John Horgan repeated the NDP's promise to hike its share of funding to 40 per cent for Phase 2 of the Metro Vancouver's 10-year transportation plan, during a brief stop at the Maple Meadows West Coast Express station. With the federal government promising the same, TransLink's share would be only 20 per cent of Phase 2. That part of the plan includes brand new rapid transit lines; light rail into Langley and SkyTrain extension in Vancouver.

British Columbia

