Liam Neeson film blocked from nationa...

Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in Alberta to shoot in B.C.

15 hrs ago

Liam Neeson plays a vengeful snowplow driver in Hard Powder, which starts filming in B.C. and Alberta next month. Staff for the movie "Hard Powder" confirm they are looking for extras for several days of filming in Fernie and Cranbrook.

British Columbia

