Lawsuit claims publicly funded ads boosting B.C. Liberal Party ahead of election
Two Vancouver lawyers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the British Columbia government and the governing Liberal party alleging misuse of taxpayer dollars for partisan advertising. David Fai and Paul Doroshenko filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the provincial government spent taxpayer dollars on advertising last year that enhanced the B.C. Liberal Party's image while promoting the province.
