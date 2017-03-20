Langley road rage incident leaves man with broken bones in his face, concussion
Langley RCMP are hoping to identify a witness to a vicious road rage incident on 16 Avenue that left a man with broken bones in his face and a concussion on March 22. Langley RCMP say a man was left with broken bones in his face and a concussion after being beaten by two strangers in a road rage incident along 16 Avenue March 22. Police are hoping to identify and speak to a witness to the incident in order to get more details about the vicious beating. On that date just before 9 p.m., the victim was traveling eastbound on 16 Avenue near 264 Street.
