Kamloops sheriffs being flown into Victoria to deal with shortage
According to the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union, Kamloops Sheriff Services is covering the costs for flights, overtime, meals and accommodation for deputy sheriffs being flown into Victoria. The BCGEU said that Vancouver deputy sheriffs are also being asked to work in Victoria.
