Kamloops sheriffs being flown into Vi...

Kamloops sheriffs being flown into Victoria to deal with shortage

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: North Island Gazette

According to the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union, Kamloops Sheriff Services is covering the costs for flights, overtime, meals and accommodation for deputy sheriffs being flown into Victoria. The BCGEU said that Vancouver deputy sheriffs are also being asked to work in Victoria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Island Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 6 hr chugs are still pos 12
News Racist graffiti drawn on family's car Mon RDL 2
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 12 albeahorsespetootie 14
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Mar 8 Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Mar 8 Curiosity 2
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC