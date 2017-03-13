Jewish aboriginal prisoner alleges ne...

Jewish aboriginal prisoner alleges new attack by guards was parting 'gift'

A federal prisoner says he was asleep in bed when guards burst into his cell and beat him in what he called an orchestrated retaliation for various complaints he has made - allegations authorities said they are still investigating. The allegedly excessive force used against Timothy Nome at Kent Institution in Agassiz, B.C., occurred in the early hours of March 2, before his transfer to Stony Mountain Institution outside Winnipeg.

