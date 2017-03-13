Indigenous tourism best practices discussed
The sustainable indigenous tourism industry is growing across Canada, thanks to organized efforts by indigenous communities and leaders who are actively creating opportunities in the sector. Based on a tourism model that honours and celebrates indigenous traditions and culture, it's an industry that is being built around a deeper understanding of our connection and ongoing relationship to the Earth.
