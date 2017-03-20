How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facilitating a Canadian same-sex divorce
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facilitating a Canadian same-sex divorce. In it, Canada.com reports that:
Judge Melanie Andress-Tobiasson of Las Vegas, fined $1,000 recently for signing a court order helping a lawyer friend divorce her same-sex spouse in Canada - without her partner knowing The Las Vegas judge looked over the relevant Canadian law, then issued a court order that would let her friend get a swift divorce in British Columbia - without the estranged lesbian wife having a say in the matter. Suffering from cancer, the lawyer had wanted to finalize the split before she passed away; the woman she'd married in Vancouver a decade earlier had other plans.
#1 14 hrs ago
Another one for the "lesbians [or women] behaving badly" file.
http://blog.glad.org/2011/09/when-love-doesnt...
("It's not that we believed they were behaving badly because they were lesbians -- clearly, they were just people that had lost sight of their children's best interests as straight parents certainly do, but for some reason nearly all of these cases involve women and nearly all of them follow a sadly similar plot....")
