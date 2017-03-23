Group formed to combat water pollution that is being blamed on farmers
American and Canadian agriculture and environment officials are joining forces to address water quality issues in a Washington River that have been blamed on farmers, including those in British Columbia. Last summer, Whatcom County farmers called on their governor to contact British Columbia about low stream flows from north of the border.
