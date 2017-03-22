Greyhound bus pulls over on highway after man starts behaving erractically

A Greyhound bus packed with passengers was forced to make an emergency stop on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Chestermere, Alta., after a passenger started behaving erratically. Passengers on the bus told CTV Calgary they became concerned Tuesday afternoon when the man put a mask on his face, started pacing up and down the aisle, jotted down notes in a notebook, and pulled out his cellphone and started taking people's pictures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.