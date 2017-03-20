Good Samaritan who helped save family in house blaze joins fire department
A man who helped save a family from a house fire in northwestern British Columbia is now one of nine recruits to the fire department in Terrace. James Giles has previous work experience in emergency response but was acting as a Good Samaritan last October when he rushed to help after spotting flames shooting from the home in Terrace, about 150 kilometres east of Prince Rupert.
