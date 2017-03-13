George Ferguson funeral set for Saturday

The funeral for legendary Abbotsford politician George Ferguson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Tradex. Ferguson died last week at the age of 91. Prior to retiring in 2008, he had served for 33 years as Mayor of Abbotsford, during which time he oversaw the amalgamation of the districts of Sumas and Abbotsford, was involved in the purchasing of the Abbotsford Airport lands from the federal government, and touched thousands of local residents.

