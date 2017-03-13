George Ferguson funeral set for Saturday
The funeral for legendary Abbotsford politician George Ferguson will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Tradex. Ferguson died last week at the age of 91. Prior to retiring in 2008, he had served for 33 years as Mayor of Abbotsford, during which time he oversaw the amalgamation of the districts of Sumas and Abbotsford, was involved in the purchasing of the Abbotsford Airport lands from the federal government, and touched thousands of local residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|21 hr
|RDL
|2
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mon
|Elvis
|10
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Sun
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC