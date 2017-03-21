Funding for Pitt airport infrastructure
Pitt Meadows Regional Airport will receive $280,000 in funding from the B.C. Air Access Program this year for construction of the main terminal helipad, the provincial government announced Monday. "With the completion of the main terminal helipad in Pitt Meadows, YPK airport will be able to expand its services," said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Doug Bing.
