Funding announced for five buses, four school upgrades in Chilliwack
Funding has been announced for school districts across the province, with a piece of the pie carved out for Chilliwack. The life of four schools will be extended with replacements to electrical systems, dust collection systems and boilers at A.D. Rundle Middle, Chilliwack Middle, Vedder Elementary and Vedder Middle schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Terrace Standard.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|7 hr
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mon
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Sun
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Sun
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Sun
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC