From spaceships to hockey sticks, beer taps flow with unique designs

Custom beer taps are shown in a handout photo. In the past five years, beer tap maker Chrislan Ceramics has seen its business double thanks to a boom in the Canadian craft beer industry.The Maple Ridge, B.C., manufacturer says it produces between 1,000 to 1,500 beer taps a week, up from around the 600 mark in 2012.

