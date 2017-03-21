From spaceships to hockey sticks, beer taps flow with unique designs
Custom beer taps are shown in a handout photo. In the past five years, beer tap maker Chrislan Ceramics has seen its business double thanks to a boom in the Canadian craft beer industry.The Maple Ridge, B.C., manufacturer says it produces between 1,000 to 1,500 beer taps a week, up from around the 600 mark in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|7 hr
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mon
|infinityliving
|15
|Hikers, kids & baby rescued
|Sun
|John S
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sun
|No Joking Here
|22
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|Sat
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Sat
|Capn
|1
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC