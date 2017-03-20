Fourteen members of B.C. legislature spend last day in the house
Fourteen members of the British Columbia legislature will close a door on their political careers in provincial politics when they leave the house today. Gordon Hogg, a 20-year Liberal veteran from Surrey-White Rock, marked the occasion of his last day in bold fashion, wearing a multi-coloured suit that would make hockey analyst Don Cherry blush.
