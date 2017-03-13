Former children's rep threatens legal action against B.C. government over pension
B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. British Columbia's former children and youth representative is threatening legal action against the provincial government, alleging it broke an agreement about her pension benefits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hikers, kids & baby rescued
|8 hr
|John S
|1
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|23 hr
|No Joking Here
|22
|Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo...
|Sat
|Poppa Wheelie
|1
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Sat
|Capn
|1
|Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To...
|Mar 16
|sad
|1
|Liam Neeson film blocked from national park in ...
|Mar 16
|Bobb
|1
|Racist graffiti drawn on family's car
|Mar 13
|RDL
|2
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC