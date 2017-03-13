Former children's rep threatens legal action against B.C. government over pension

B.C. Representative for Children and Youth Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. British Columbia's former children and youth representative is threatening legal action against the provincial government, alleging it broke an agreement about her pension benefits.

