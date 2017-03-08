Former Alpine Canada executive testif...

Former Alpine Canada executive testifies at Bertrand Charest's sex assault trial

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

A former Alpine Canada executive is testifying he told Bertrand Charest to leave his duties as soon as he learned the former ski coach was having sexual relationships with at least three skiers. Joze Sparovec has told Charest's sex assault trial he confronted the coach in early 1998 and suggested he attend therapy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) 8 hr Paranoid Conserva... 5
News B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl... Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP Mar 9 Problem Child 1
News Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws Mar 8 Problem Child 1
News Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma... Mar 8 Curiosity 2
News Ottawa should partner with private sector on in... Mar 8 where will it end 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mar 7 Hannibal Lector 13
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC