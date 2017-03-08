Former Alpine Canada executive testifies at Bertrand Charest's sex assault trial
A former Alpine Canada executive is testifying he told Bertrand Charest to leave his duties as soon as he learned the former ski coach was having sexual relationships with at least three skiers. Joze Sparovec has told Charest's sex assault trial he confronted the coach in early 1998 and suggested he attend therapy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|Mar 8
|where will it end
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 7
|Hannibal Lector
|13
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC