Five stories in the news today, March 23
Starting today, Canadians will be paying more for alcohol and tobacco. As part of the 2017 federal budget, taxes are going up on both products -- two per cent on alcohol, and the excise duty rate on cigarettes goes up to $21.56 per carton from $21.03.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|10 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|12 hr
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|23 hr
|RDL
|1
|Video: Landmark building in downtown Nanaimo de...
|Tue
|Framer John
|1
|'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|Prez of the Rez S...
|3
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 20
|infinityliving
|15
|Hikers, kids & baby rescued
|Mar 19
|John S
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC