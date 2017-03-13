Fifth annual Upcycling Design Challen...

Fifth annual Upcycling Design Challenge returns in May

Artist Doug May created this piece, Sam Crow, using an old motorcycle wheel and tire, a chain and sprockets, a chainsaw engine gear from a hand winch, wrenches, nuts, bolts and other mechanical pieces at last year's Upcycling Design Challenge. Deadline to apply for the 2017 challenge is May 6. The Upcycling Design Challenge returns this spring to encourage residents to keep unwanted items out of the landfill by turning them into works of art, something functional, or both.

