Feds dole out funding to Okanagan pos...

Feds dole out funding to Okanagan post secondary programs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Kelowna Capital News

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr will be at Okanagan College this morning at what's expected to be a funding announcement for trades programming. ""UBCO continues to be recognized as a world class facility that produces high calibre research.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kelowna Capital News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 2 hr Fcvk tRump 8
News Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C... 17 hr cannot trust em a... 1
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Feb 26 Dark Whatever 12
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 need 2 flush some 1
News Conservative Leadership Candidate Backs Carbon ... Feb 21 what a mess 1
News Don't go changing? Alberta MLA wants to drop da... Feb 21 Abby J 1
News News of the Weird Feb 20 Pat Robertson s F... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,629 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC