Facebook tool created by B.C. teen to plan homework gains popularity overseas
Alec Jones, 14, created an app for Facebook Messenger called Christopher Bot which helps with homework by sending reminders about when assignments are due. Jones poses for a photo at his home in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|5 hr
|albeahorsespetootie
|14
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|Mar 8
|where will it end
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC