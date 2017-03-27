Drunk driver who killed three near Pemberton to face sentencing hearing
A sentencing hearing is expected to begin this morning in B.C. Supreme Court for a man who pleaded guilty to killing two cyclists and his own passenger in a drunk driving crash. He was charged after veering into the path of two cyclists on Highway 99 near Pemberton, killing both men as well as the passenger in his car.
