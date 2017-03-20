Drunk driver apologizes to friends, families of three victims: 'I am to blame'
A drunk driver wept in a British Columbia courtroom as he turned to face the families of the three men he killed, telling them he takes full responsibility for the loss of their loved ones. Holding an eagle feather in one hand, Samuel Alec told the families of Kelly Blunden, Ross Chafe and Paul Pierre that he will never be able to make up for the pain and suffering he has caused after driving into a pair of cyclists on a winding mountain road northeast of Whistler, B.C. "I know I am to blame and I take full responsibility for my actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accused stabber in court (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|Private
|8
|Canadian knife-makers hone their craft to forge...
|Mar 28
|Winnipeg Knife Fi...
|1
|Pitching a new bridge
|Mar 27
|John B
|1
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|Mar 26
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|Mar 26
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|Mar 26
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Mar 24
|Concerned Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC