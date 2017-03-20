Drunk driver apologizes to friends, families of three victims: 'I am to blame'

A drunk driver wept in a British Columbia courtroom as he turned to face the families of the three men he killed, telling them he takes full responsibility for the loss of their loved ones. Holding an eagle feather in one hand, Samuel Alec told the families of Kelly Blunden, Ross Chafe and Paul Pierre that he will never be able to make up for the pain and suffering he has caused after driving into a pair of cyclists on a winding mountain road northeast of Whistler, B.C. "I know I am to blame and I take full responsibility for my actions.

