Dermod Travis: How did B.C.'s lobbyist-donation scandal escape public notice for so many years?
Last weekend the Globe and Mail reported that lobbyists in the province have been making political donations on behalf of their clients, effectively camouflaging the identity of the real donors, and possibly breaking B.C.'s Election Act in the process. On March 5, Elections B.C. announced it was conducting an investigation into the Globe 's findings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|Paranoid Conserva...
|5
|B.C. All-Native Basketball Tournament drops 'bl...
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|A 'major' step forward for the Surrey RCMP
|Mar 9
|Problem Child
|1
|Racial discrimination to be cut from old B.C. laws
|Mar 8
|Problem Child
|1
|Novel Variant in the ANK2 Membrane-Binding Doma...
|Mar 8
|Curiosity
|2
|Ottawa should partner with private sector on in...
|Mar 8
|where will it end
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Mar 7
|Hannibal Lector
|13
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC