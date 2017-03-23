Deaths at Moberly Lake, B.C. home were double murder-suicide: police
The murders of Linda Watson and her daughter Krystina Haggard have sparked sadness and anger in their small, northern community. RCMP say the deaths of three people found in a Moberly Lake, B.C. residence earlier this month was a double murder-suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 people found dead in home near Ashcroft, B.C.
|5 hr
|Venables
|1
|VIDEO: Rebuilding railway royalty
|5 hr
|Charles
|1
|Four bodies discovered inside home near Ashcrof...
|5 hr
|Venables or Ashcroft
|1
|Battle with Creep Catchers
|Fri
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Canada's self-proclaimed pedophile hunters doin...
|Mar 23
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|3
|Text of the Finance Minister Bill Morneau's bud...
|Mar 23
|keep peeps in fea...
|1
|Police investigating 'disturbing' posters at VIU
|Mar 22
|RDL
|1
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC