Crown says drunk driver knew he was a risk but drove anyway and killed 3 people

A sentencing hearing is expected to wrap up today for a man who pleaded guilty to driving drunk and killing three people on a British Columbia highway. Crown lawyers are asking that a B.C. Supreme Court judge sentence Samuel Alec to 12 years in prison and bar him from driving for 18 years.

