Crash destroys history

Crash destroys history

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Castanet.net

Dawson Creek RCMP say an Alberta man was not hurt, but his truck was almost destroyed and guard rails and support beams of the Kiskatinaw Bridge were badly damaged when the truck hit the structure. Tourism Dawson Creek says the Kiskatinaw Bridge was built by the United States Army Corps of Engineers in 1942 as part of a route for military traffic from Dawson Creek to Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It's going to be a real mess:' Canada hit by w... (Jan '15) 15 hr Prez of the Rez S... 3
News The Trump effect on Interior real estate Mon infinityliving 15
News Hikers, kids & baby rescued Sun John S 1
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Nanaimo Hells Angels prospect found dead in Soo... Mar 18 Poppa Wheelie 1
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
News Verdict expected in European trial of Amanda To... Mar 16 sad 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC