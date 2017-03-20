Coroners inquest to probe fatal police-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C.
A coroners inquest is scheduled to begin today into the case of a 23-year-old man who died after he was shot by transit police in a Surrey, B.C., grocery store. Police have said Hazelton, B.C., resident Naverone Woods was distraught when officers were called to the store on the morning of Dec. 28, 2014.
