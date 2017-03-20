Complaint filed after comments by B.C...

Complaint filed after comments by B.C. judge hearing sexual assault trial

Read more: Chilliwack Times

Comments attributed to a British Columbia judge about the number of days that should be allotted to hear a sexual assault case have led to a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council, the province's attorney general said Thursday. "I understand that the comments, ill-considered as they appear to be, did not impact on the outcome of this case," Anton said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

British Columbia

