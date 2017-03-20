Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with first responders and health-care workers in Vancouver today to discuss the illicit drug overdose crisis that has claimed 922 lives in British Columbia last year. Following a tour of Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt near Victoria on Thursday, Trudeau said his government is taking the crisis seriously and monitoring the situation closely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Whoregan: who? 1 hr RDL 1
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 8 hr BackStreets 16
News How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facil... 17 hr Fundie Sniffling 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
News B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs... Thu Piko 2
News Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge Wed Mustard Gas used ... 1
News Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C... Tue cannot trust em a... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,285,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC