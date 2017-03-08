City councillor wants to use poop DNA to nab lazy dog owners
You see it all too often - Fido's feces in the middle of a sidewalk or next to a park trail. A city councillor in West Vancouver thinks cities should collect samples, put the DNA into a database, and hunt down owners who don't clean up after their dogs.
