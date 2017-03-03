'Chuck & Danny's Road Trip' an ode to...

'Chuck & Danny's Road Trip' an ode to Canadian ingredients, landscape

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The constraints of cooking outdoors over an open flame while prepping a feast for a couple dozen guests can be downright stressful, say chefs Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles, co-stars of "Chuck and Danny's Road Trip," which premieres Friday at 9 p.m. on Food Network Canada. Hughes and Smiles are seen in front of their recreational vehicle in this undated handout photo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

British Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum... 8 min Fcvk tRump 17
John Whoregan: who? 13 hr RDL 1
News How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facil... Thu Fundie Sniffling 1
News RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15) Thu Hippie Without a ... 25
News B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs... Thu Piko 2
News Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge Wed Mustard Gas used ... 1
News Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C... Feb 28 cannot trust em a... 1
See all British Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search British Columbia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

British Columbia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC