Chilliwack MLA John Martin's constituency assistant fired after admitting to misappropriating money

Chilliwack MLA John Martin announced Thursday he had fired an employee after discovering thousands of dollars missing from his constituency office bank account. "I'm profoundly disappointed in what has happened as I believe we have an obligation to wisely manage taxpayer money," Martin told the Progress via telephone from Victoria.

British Columbia

