Chilliwack MLA John Martin's constituency assistant fired after admitting to misappropriating money
Chilliwack MLA John Martin announced Thursday he had fired an employee after discovering thousands of dollars missing from his constituency office bank account. "I'm profoundly disappointed in what has happened as I believe we have an obligation to wisely manage taxpayer money," Martin told the Progress via telephone from Victoria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chilliwack Progress.
Add your comments below
British Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters, security gather for opening of Trum...
|2 hr
|BackStreets
|16
|How a Nevada judge landed in hot water by facil...
|11 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|1
|RCMP toxic to women, says lawyer as hearing beg... (Jun '15)
|21 hr
|Hippie Without a ...
|25
|B.C. counsellors say lack of professional overs...
|Thu
|Piko
|2
|Chilliwack Army Cadets heading to Vimy Ridge
|Wed
|Mustard Gas used ...
|1
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|Tue
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|Feb 26
|Dark Whatever
|12
Find what you want!
Search British Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC